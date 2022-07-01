Bond set at $140K for man accused of leaving 4-month-old at northwest Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly left a 4-month-old baby with a stranger at a bar in northwest Houston.Charges were read against 22-year-old Derrick Johnson Jr. in probable cause court overnight.He's charged with abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return.Johnson did not appear when his charges were read for medical reasons.According to court documents, Johnson left the infant with the stranger at a bar on Alabonson Drive on Wednesday.Officials released a mugshot for Johnson from 2020.He is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member and assault of a family member with a previous conviction.Johnson allegedly threatened his mother and the mother of his child with a gun.In addition to the latest charges, officials said he was already on probation for a violent offense involving the same complainant.A judge set his bond at $140,000 total -- $40,000 for both aggravated assault charges and $30,000 each for abandoning/endangering and assault of a family member with a previous conviction.