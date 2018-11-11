Deputies say an argument led to the fatal shooting of a firefighter.According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 28000 block of Denn Court. When authorities arrived to the scene, they found the victim, Nicholas Daniel, dead, and the suspect, who is also the homeowner.Deputies say both men were at a party earlier Saturday evening before the confrontation occurred.According to the suspect, Daniel allegedly came to his residence to confront him about an issue involving text messages that were sent. Prior to the incident, the suspect also said he was contacted by someone who told him that Daniel was on the way to his house and that he needed to lock his doors.The homeowner told authorities he felt threatened and was outside when he heard Daniel's truck approaching the residence.The homeowner said he observed Daniel open the front door of the residence while looking for him. The homeowner then allegedly came from behind his house and both men got into a physical altercation.Deputies say the man shot Daniel several times with a handgun.During the investigation of the shooting, detectives learned that Daniel was employed with The Woodlands Fire Department. The shooting is still under investigation, and will be presented to the grand jury for charges.