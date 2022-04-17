man killed

Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Denny's parking lot on Gulf Fwy, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Denny's in southeast Houston, police said.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the corner of the Gulf Freeway and Woodridge Drive, according to homicide detectives.

Officers said a woman was at the Denny's with an ex-boyfriend when her current boyfriend showed up.

They went outside, where an argument erupted and police said the ex-boyfriend was shot and killed.

Detectives said the woman and her boyfriend are cooperating and will determine if the man fired in self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Aspiring rapper found shot to death in his home in NE Houston
Man found fatally shot outside N. Harris County apartments
Man dies after being ejected during rollover crash on North Freeway
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Breezy, warm and muggy Easter
Video shows street takeover before fatal police chase
2 people killed in fiery Amtrak crash in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Person shot at the Galleria Mall, HPD say
2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting: Police
Pct. 4 deputy constable accused of robbing victims in uniform
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Show More
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
19-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in SE Houston
Driver dies in crash after fleeing from Conroe police
21-year-old man charged with murder for chase that ended in crash
Driver sentenced to 18 years in cyclist death from '18
More TOP STORIES News