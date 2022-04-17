Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Denny's parking lot on Gulf Fwy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Denny's in southeast Houston, police said.It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the corner of the Gulf Freeway and Woodridge Drive, according to homicide detectives.Officers said a woman was at the Denny's with an ex-boyfriend when her current boyfriend showed up.They went outside, where an argument erupted and police said the ex-boyfriend was shot and killed.Detectives said the woman and her boyfriend are cooperating and will determine if the man fired in self-defense.