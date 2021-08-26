Husband killed after crash leads to fight in front of pregnant wife in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed after police say he got into a fight with another driver following a crash, and it all happened in front of his pregnant wife.It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when a driver in a Toyota Tundra and a driver in a Honda Civic got into a wreck in the 6300 block of Windswept in southwest Houston.According to police, the Tundra ran into the back of the Civic. That's when the car's driver, believed to be in his 30s, got out of his vehicle and confronted the other man in the truck.The confrontation led to a physical fight.As the Civic driver was hanging onto the side of the Tundra, the driver of the truck took off, lost control about 100 yards down the street and flipped over, crushing the Civic's driver.The Civic driver's pregnant wife witnessed it all, but she was not injured.The driver of the Tundra ran away after the crash. Police said they have a good idea of who he is, and are working to track him down.The district attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed.