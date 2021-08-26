man killed

Husband killed after crash leads to fight in front of pregnant wife in SW Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Husband killed when crash leads to fight in front of pregnant wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed after police say he got into a fight with another driver following a crash, and it all happened in front of his pregnant wife.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when a driver in a Toyota Tundra and a driver in a Honda Civic got into a wreck in the 6300 block of Windswept in southwest Houston.

According to police, the Tundra ran into the back of the Civic. That's when the car's driver, believed to be in his 30s, got out of his vehicle and confronted the other man in the truck.

The confrontation led to a physical fight.

As the Civic driver was hanging onto the side of the Tundra, the driver of the truck took off, lost control about 100 yards down the street and flipped over, crushing the Civic's driver.

The Civic driver's pregnant wife witnessed it all, but she was not injured.

The driver of the Tundra ran away after the crash. Police said they have a good idea of who he is, and are working to track him down.

The district attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed.

For updates on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashman killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News