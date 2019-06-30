Man killed by robbers possibly wearing ghost masks in Houston's South Side

According to police, the shooting happening just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Cullen near Yellowstone.
Police say the two suspects were possibly wearing ghost masks.
"At this point we don't have motive. The possible two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction wearing white jackets and masks," said detective Jason Escobar, a Houston Police officer.
Police are hoping a witness at the Citgo station will be able to shed light on the case. The witness says the masks appeared to be ghost masks.
RELATED:
Man robbed The Chocolate Bar in 'Jason' mask in Montrose
Police searching for robbery suspect seen wearing elderly woman mask