Man killed by robbers possibly wearing ghost masks in Houston's South Side

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say it appears a man was shot and killed in a Citgo parking lot.

According to police, the shooting happening just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Cullen near Yellowstone.

Police say the two suspects were possibly wearing ghost masks.

"At this point we don't have motive. The possible two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction wearing white jackets and masks," said detective Jason Escobar, a Houston Police officer.

Police are hoping a witness at the Citgo station will be able to shed light on the case. The witness says the masks appeared to be ghost masks.

RELATED:

Man robbed The Chocolate Bar in 'Jason' mask in Montrose
EMBED More News Videos

Masked robber holds up candy store employee at gunpoint



Police searching for robbery suspect seen wearing elderly woman mask
EMBED More News Videos

Detectives are looking for the suspect involved in a January aggravated robbery at a Subway restaurant in north Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News