Man killed by robbers possibly wearing ghost masks in Houston's South Side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say it appears a man was shot and killed in a Citgo parking lot.According to police, the shooting happening just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Cullen near Yellowstone.Police say the two suspects were possibly wearing ghost masks."At this point we don't have motive. The possible two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction wearing white jackets and masks," said detective Jason Escobar, a Houston Police officer.Police are hoping a witness at the Citgo station will be able to shed light on the case. The witness says the masks appeared to be ghost masks.