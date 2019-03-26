Police searching for robbery suspect seen wearing elderly woman mask

HOUSTON, Texas -- Detectives are looking for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Subway restaurant in north Houston.Police released video Tuesday showing a man wearing an elderly woman mask walking into the Subway restaurant on US-290 and Fairbanks Road on January 14.The man in the mask asked the worker if he liked his mask and then put his hand in his pocket suggesting he had a weapon. The worker gave the robber money in the register and he ran off.The suspect is described as Hispanic or white male, 5'8 to 5'10, 120 to 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.