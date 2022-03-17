man killed

81-year-old accused of intentionally hitting and killing man with truck, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 81-year-old man is charged with murder after police said he intentionally hit a man with his truck on Houston's eastside on Wednesday.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a crash in the 8800 block of Denton Street around 9:10 a.m.

Investigators learned that the 67-year-old victim was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, which then crashed into a concrete ditch.



The victim was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the F-150, who was identified as 81-year-old Arthur Lee Bolar, remained at the scene after the crash.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing evidence, investigators determined that Bolar intentionally struck the victim with his truck.

Investigators questioned Bolar before he was charged for his role in the incident, HPD said.

Police did not have any information on the motive behind the crash or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
