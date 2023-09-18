1 person injured, transported following disturbance at hotel in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department officers are responding to a scene at a hotel on the city's northside due to a possible disturbance, according to officials.

North Belt Patrol officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road regarding a reported shooting call at about 5:14 p.m.

Preliminary information says one man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown, police said.

It was not elaborated on exactly how the man was injured or if there were any suspect descriptions.



