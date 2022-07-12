HPD homicide detectives investigating man found shot to death outside home

Our homicide detectives are en route to the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Ln. near East Orem Dr. after a male was found fatally shot outside a residence about 8 am. The suspect(s) left the scene. No other information known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/3bVwZv43US — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a man found shot to death outside a residence Tuesday morning.The man was found at about 8 a.m. in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane near East Orem Drive.Police said the suspects left the scene and no other information is known.We have an ABC13 crew headed to the scene to learn more.