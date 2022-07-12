homicide investigation

HPD homicide detectives investigating man found shot to death outside home

Man found shot to death outside SE Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a man found shot to death outside a residence Tuesday morning.

The man was found at about 8 a.m. in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane near East Orem Drive.

Police said the suspects left the scene and no other information is known.

