Heated phone argument leads to teenager being fatally shot in NE Houston inside car, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenager on Friday evening in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Harbor Street at around 9 p.m. Officers arrived after responding to reports of gunfire and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.

According to the victim's family, the teen was 15-years-old.

According to police, the teen was out for the evening with his friends when he reportedly received a call from the suspect and got into a heated argument over the phone.

Officials did not provide the details on what the phone call was about.

HPD said that sometime after, the suspect arrived where the teen was and fired shots into the car where the teen was sitting, striking him.

"If anybody has any information on what happened out here, we encourage the public to contact our homicide division and give us information so we can get the victim's family some help," Lt. Ali with HPD said.

At this time, HPD did not provide any description of the suspect.

This incident marks the third shooting involving a teenager this week.

On Feb. 28, two Pasadena Memorial students were shot following a massive fight that erupted across the street shortly after dismissal. Police said they are both expected to survive.

That previous Thursday, an 18-year-old Aldine High School student was and killed outside a McDonald's in north Houston following a disturbance in the drive thru, according to police. At least three persons of interests have been detained in connection to the shooting, authorities said.