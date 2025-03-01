1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at northwest Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:07 p.m. at 8301 Willow Place Drive North near Willow Chase Drive.

HPD says that they have some people detained, but it is unknown whether any of the individuals in custody include the suspect.

Details are limited to what led up to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.