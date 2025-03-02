Suspect on the run after deadly shooting, robbery in East Harris County

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting and robbery early Sunday in East Harris County.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting call at about 12:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Harding Street.

HCSO said deputies found an unidentified Hispanic man in his 40s lying in a bedroom, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was last seen in a pickup truck fleeing the scene, deputies said. Preliminary information suggests the suspect also robbed a woman at gunpoint.

There is no other information as the investigation continues.