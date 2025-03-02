24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting, robbery in East Harris County

Sunday, March 2, 2025 11:40PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting and robbery early Sunday in East Harris County.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting call at about 12:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Harding Street.

HCSO said deputies found an unidentified Hispanic man in his 40s lying in a bedroom, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was last seen in a pickup truck fleeing the scene, deputies said. Preliminary information suggests the suspect also robbed a woman at gunpoint.

There is no other information as the investigation continues.

