Suspect on the run after deadly shooting, robbery in East Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting and robbery early Sunday in East Harris County.
Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting call at about 12:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Harding Street.
HCSO said deputies found an unidentified Hispanic man in his 40s lying in a bedroom, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was last seen in a pickup truck fleeing the scene, deputies said. Preliminary information suggests the suspect also robbed a woman at gunpoint.
There is no other information as the investigation continues.