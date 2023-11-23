A man was found dead behind an apartment complex on Southmore near Emancipation Wednesday night in the Third Ward area, police say.

Man found dead behind apartment complex in Third Ward area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating what happened to a man found dead behind an apartment complex in the Third Ward area.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, someone called to report there was a man, believed to be in his 30s to early 40s, lying in an area behind the building in the 2400 block of Southmore near Emancipation Avenue, officials said.

First responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre spoke to ABC13 and said that the man had injuries to his head and also appeared to have some scrapes on his feet and hands.

A small amount of blood was found on the wall. Izaguirre described the area where the man's body was discovered as "secluded" and "pretty hidden."

Investigators are treating this as a homicide, but don't have a motive or information on a suspect.

