Friend finds man dead with bruises in living room of home on Berry Road in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into what led up to a man being found dead on his couch in north Houston.

Houston police said the middle-aged man was found with bruises on his face and legs in the home on Berry Road near McGallion Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a friend hadn't heard from the man in a while. When they went to check on him, the friend found the man unresponsive and called 911.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the bruising on the man's face and legs was enough to make his death suspicious, but it's unclear if foul play was involved.

The investigation into exactly how he died is ongoing.