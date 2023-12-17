Body found in east Houston woods; SkyEye video shows police investigating the scene

Houston police reported that a dead body was found in a wooded area of East Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found in a wooded area in east Houston on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers went into the wooded area at 8200 Richland Drive and said they found what appeared to be the body of a man.

At about 4 p.m., SkyEye flew over the scene and captured video of officers walking several hundred feet into the woods and taking pictures.

Later, a medical examiner was seen joining officers in the investigation.

Police say the man's identity and cause of death are pending a medical examiner.

Investigators didn't say how long the man's body was in the woods before being found.