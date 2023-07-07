Surveillance video shows some sort of altercation that led up to the deadly shooting, HPD said. The suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment complex and hasn't been seen since.

HPD seeks 3 persons of interest in shooting death of man in Spring Branch-area soccer field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police released photos of three persons of interest in the shooting death of a man in a Spring Branch-area soccer field earlier this week.

One of the persons of interest can be seen pushing a stroller in the surveillance photos provided by Houston police.

HPD officers were called to a shooting at 2200 Teague Road, not far from Gessner Road, at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a Hispanic man in his 30s dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe a male suspect chased the victim and shot him as he ran away. The suspect is described only as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s.

"The victim was basically chased down and shot by a suspect. It is going to be a Hispanic male, maybe late teens to early 20s," Lauren Brooks with HPD said. "We are just asking that if anyone in the public knows anything about this shooting, contact the homicide division or Crime Stoppers."

While reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined there are three persons of interest. Detectives would like to speak with them regarding their possible involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.