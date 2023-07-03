Surveillance video shows some sort of altercation that led up to the deadly shooting, HPD said. The suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment complex and hasn't been seen since.

Man found shot to death in soccer field in Spring Branch area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot to death in a soccer field in the Spring Branch area.

Houston police were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Teague Road, not far from Gessner Road, around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a Hispanic man in his 30s dead with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said there were many people in the park and close to the soccer field when the shooting happened, but so far, they have not talked to anyone who can tell them who pulled the trigger.

Police said it appeared the man who was killed was chased down by the suspect before the shooting.

Surveillance video and witness statements indicate there was some sort of altercation that led up to the deadly shooting, HPD said.

"The victim was basically chased down and shot by a suspect. It is going to be a Hispanic male, maybe late teens to early 20s," Lauren Brooks with HPD said. "We are just asking that if anyone in the public knows anything about this shooting, contact the homicide division or Crime Stoppers."

The suspect reportedly ran into a nearby apartment complex after shots were fired and hasn't been seen since.

