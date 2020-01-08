Man found dead believed to have fallen in water while riding bike

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple walking on the pier in Galveston discovered a man's body in the water, officials say.

The man's body was recovered between the Ocean Star Museum and the shrimp boats at pier 19 on Tuesday.

According to the Port of Galveston Police Department, the man, described as an older black male, was last seen earlier that morning riding his bike by the Ocean Star Museum's office and souvenir shop.

He was then seen riding toward the waterside of the building, where it's believed he accidentally fell into the water.

The Coast Guard helped search for him. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

The man's name has not been released.
