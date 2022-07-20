man shot

Man shot in neck flags down Uber driver for ride to hospital, Houston police say

Man flags down Uber driver for help after getting shot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man managed to flag down an Uber driver for help after getting shot in the neck Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Chanteloup Drive at about 9 p.m.

A man was meeting two other men when one of them started shooting, according to police. The victim shot back and managed to drive off and find the Uber driver for help.

Houston police said the man went into surgery overnight.

"We're unable to talk to him at this time, but we were able to find some good video footage," said HPD Lt. R. Willkens.

The video shows the men talking with the victim before the shooting but police said they still do not know a motive.

