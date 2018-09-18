Virginia man charged after he fakes rubbing veggies on his butt in viral video

Michael Johnson was charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property after his produce prank.

This story is a good reminder on why you should always wash your produce.

A Virginia man went to jail for allegedly rubbing grocery store produce on his rear end. Video shows him then putting the items back on store shelves.

On Tuesday, Michael Johnson said the video doesn't tell the whole story.

Johnson said he's only pretending to rub the food on his behind as a prank that he intended to post to Youtube.

But, store employees aren't taking chances. They called the police and destroyed several pounds of fruits and vegetables.

"The food is safe. I didn't really put it in there or anything," Johnson said. "I just kind of, like, used my hand to, you know?"

Johnson said he regrets the prank. He's been charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property.
