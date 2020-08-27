Man electrocuted to death while preparing for Hurricane Laura

NOW - ELECTROCUTION



Heavy police presence in the 12700 block of Gran Teton Trl in the Eagle Springs subdivision.



A male has been confirmed deceased after he was electrocuted by a power-line while cutting down tree limbs.



AVOID THE AREA.



ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was electrocuted while trying to prepare for Hurricane Laura, deputies said.Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 office responded to reports of an electrocution in the 12700 block of Grand Teton Trail around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.Deputies said a 62-year-old man decided to trim some trees near his home in preparation for the hurricane, but while he was on his ladder, deputies said he nicked a wire with his chainsaw.The man was electrocuted and died immediately, deputies said.Officials warned Houstonians to let the professionals take care of any tree clippings near wires, especially while it's windy outside.