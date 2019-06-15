Man drowns trying to reach sandbar at Brazoria County beach

A man in Brazoria County is dead after authorities say he could not reach the sandbar at Follets Beach.
The body of the 35-year-old man was recovered Friday evening after receiving reports of a body in the water.
According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, witnesses say the person was calling for help at the second sandbar and never resurfaced.
After a 10-minute search, authorities discovered the body of the man.
We do not know the identity of the victim.
