Man dead after running stop sign and crashing into wall along Hardy Toll Road, deputies say

According to deputies, no passengers were in the Silverado truck where one man was found dead after crashing into the concrete wall along Hardy Toll Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after he ran a stop sign and crashed into a wall along the Hardy Toll Road, deputies said.

On Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado reportedly ran a stop sign on Hill Road, then hit a concrete wall on the west edge of Hardy Toll Road.

Investigators said the driver was found dead due to the impact when they arrived.

According to deputies, no passengers were in the Silverado truck.

The Hardy Toll Road is back open.