Man faces assault, deadly conduct charges after road rage incident on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, a judge set bond for a man charged with a road rage incident in which a truck driver was attacked on the North Freeway on Oct. 15.Stephen Sahr, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with assault and deadly conduct after he was accused of swerving in front of a delivery truck in the second lane of the highway.The judge set his bond at $7,500 for each of his two charges and told him that he would no longer be allowed to drive if he was released from jail. He'll also be under curfew from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.Sahr told the judge the curfew was not conducive to his work schedule as a drywaller."Now, I am also going to have to find alternate ways of getting around, which I don't know how I am going to do that without driving. And so it's going to be a lot more time I am going to have to spend doing that," Sahr said.The judge agreed to move his curfew to 8 p.m. if he wore an ankle monitor."Can I just do the 7 to 7 without a GPS monitor?" Sahr asked the judge. "I can't get jobs with an ankle monitor on. There is no way someone is going to hire me if I'm wearing an ankle monitor."The judge agreed.Deputies said Sahr slammed on his brakes and parked his car in the middle of the North Freeway as traffic continued moving. He then got out of his SUV to confront the truck driver. When the driver was forced to make a complete stop, Sahr approached the truck door, opened it and punched the man.The entire incident was caught on a dashcam.At the time of his arrest, Sahr was out of jail on bond for another road rage charge and a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Charging documents said the two victims allege Sahr switched into the lane exiting onto the Eastex Freeway from 610 at the last minute and was forced to stop. They said he threw a white object at their car and began driving erratically.After Sahr brake-checked the victims who were riding in the same car, they all pulled onto the shoulder of the freeway and got out of their cars.The victims said they started walking toward Sahr's truck when he went into a toolbox in the bed and got what appeared to be a shotgun. Charging documents allege he fired twice at the victims' car as they ran away.Sahr was also free on bond for a misdemeanor theft case filed in Harris County in 2020.