Mayde Creek HS assistant principal charged after allegedly tackling 14-year-old student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school principal in Katy ISD is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old student earlier this month.

Mayde Creek High School assistant principal Adrian Lee Berg is charged with injury to a child in connection with the Oct. 3 incident.

According to records, at about 7:15 a.m., Berg was captured on video tackling the 14-year-old student with his body, pushing her into a wall after she had been involved in a verbal altercation with another student.

Berg is also accused of putting his arm around the student's neck and slamming her to the ground.

The student was taken to the hospital with injuries, though her condition is unknown.

Berg appeared in court Thursday, and his bond was set at $15,000.

