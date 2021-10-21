Man involved in road rage wanted by deputies after intense confrontation on the highway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to get erratic drivers off the streets as the number of road rage incidents continues to sky-rocket across the Houston area.

Deputies are now searching for a man who became unhinged while driving on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl last Friday.

The entire incident was caught on a dashcam.

According to deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, a man driving a silver Saturn SUV caused chaos when he swerved in front of a delivery truck in the second lane of the highway as moving traffic continued.

That driver then slammed on his brakes and parked his car on the highway before he got out to confront the delivery man.

When the delivery driver was forced to make a complete stop, the driver of the Saturn approached his truck door, opened it, and started punching the man.

It is unclear which company the delivery truck driver works for.

Deputies are asking anyone who may know the aggressor in the incident to contact Harris County Constable Pct. 5.
