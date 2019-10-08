Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1711428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women say they caught a man "upskirting" at a Galleria-area store and they have the video to prove it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 52-year-old man accused of filming under women's skirts at a downtown Houston park told them he thought it was legal because it happened in public.Michael Galloway was arrested Saturday and charged with invasive visual recording.Officers say Galloway used a camera inside a backpack to violate the privacy of several women at Discovery Green.When police questioned Galloway, they said he gave them permission to go through the camera and they found a number of photos of the women.A judge set bond at $1,000. Galloway is expected back in court in November.