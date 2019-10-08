Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 52-year-old man accused of filming under women's skirts at a downtown Houston park told them he thought it was legal because it happened in public.

Michael Galloway was arrested Saturday and charged with invasive visual recording.

Officers say Galloway used a camera inside a backpack to violate the privacy of several women at Discovery Green.

When police questioned Galloway, they said he gave them permission to go through the camera and they found a number of photos of the women.

A judge set bond at $1,000. Galloway is expected back in court in November.

