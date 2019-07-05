Man accused of trying to take photos up woman's skirt at H-E-B

Officers arrested Carl Gordon, 51, on Tuesday.
In court records from 2017, Gordon told police he's got a "sex addiction" and his actions are part of a "sexual fantasy." Detectives at that time said Gordon admitted he has "continuously taken pictures under women's skirts at many locations around the area."
Gordon's 2017 charge came after Eyewitness News aired video of a man taking photos inside a Marshall's near the Galleria. Gordon came forward and told police he was the man in the video. He's still on deferred adjudication from that incident.
In the incident from this week, prosecutors said a store employee witnessed Gordon squat down and attempt to take a photo under a woman's skirt. He's been criminally charged with attempted invasive recording. Prosecutors said police seized Gordon's cell phone. If a picture is on the device, the charge could be upgraded to a felony. They also said employees spotted Gordon in the store Monday. They're reviewing surveillance video to see if anything else occurred.
The 60-year-old victim inside H-E-B told ABC13 by phone that she didn't even see it happen in the store. She didn't realize what occurred until an employee stopped her by the exit. She called the man's actions "sad" and "pathetic." She said she wishes he gets the help he apparently needs.
Eyewitness News reached out to H-E-B for comment.
A judge gave Gordon a $2,500 bond. He's already posted the bond and been released from the Harris County jail. We stopped by the listed address on court documents. A man at the house said no one by that name lives there.
