Lone Star College-University Park student photographed in women's restroom: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a college student told police he stalked her all semester before taking photographs of her in the women's restroom.

Cam Tuan Ly was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to evasively record.

Police said the female student came forward Wednesday night to report a disturbing encounter at Lone Star College-University Park.

The woman said she left class to use the restroom around 10 p.m., and at one point, she noticed a phone pop up underneath the stall.

Police said Ly snapped several photos of the victim before leaving the restroom. Investigators said photos of the woman were found on his phone after he consented to a search.

The woman told officers she recognized the man as a fellow classmate through the crack in the stall. Even more disturbing, the woman claims Ly had been following her on campus throughout the spring semester.

Investigators said surveillance videos were used to identify Ly. He was arrested less than a day after the police report was made.

Ly was booked into the Harris County Jail. The school is investigating.

