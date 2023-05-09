The 33-year-old man is a repeat sex offender. He was convicted back in 2015 for another crime, this time involving a child.

Man sentenced to 20 years for attacks including assaulting woman in elevator at HEB in The Heights

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 33-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after the Harris County District Attorney's Office said he pleaded guilty to two separate attacks, including assaulting a woman in an elevator at the H-E-B in The Heights.

Florian S. Kroll is a repeat sex offender.

"This is a predator who has a pattern of attacking and hurting women when he is free to roam," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Kroll was sentenced Friday for sexually assaulting a woman on Jan. 16, 2020, in an H-E-B elevator. He has to serve at least half of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

Because Kroll pleaded guilty, he cannot appeal the conviction or the prison sentence.

A day before the H-E-B incident, he attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl as she walked home from school in north Houston, records say. He was sentenced to another 10 years for that.

The Houston Police Department investigated both incidents.

Kroll was convicted of indecent exposure with a child in an unrelated 2015 case and sentenced to two years for that. At the time of his arrest in 2020, he had failed to register his address as a sex offender.

