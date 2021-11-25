shooting

Man accused of dragging off-duty HPD officer after shoplifting at Home Depot arrested

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of dragging an off-duty Houston police officer about 100 feet after allegedly shoplifting was arrested overnight.

Acting on a tip, HPD said the suspect was arrested after a call for him to turn himself in was put out Wednesday.



Houston police said a female officer in uniform, who was working an extra security job at a Home Depot, was dragged about 100 feet by the theft suspect's vehicle Wednesday.

According to police, the officer fired at least one shot as she was being dragged by the vehicle going in reverse in the parking lot located in the area of the Gulf Freeway and Woodridge at about 10:20 a.m. Police added that the officer held on to the passenger side door of the suspect's vehicle.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Off-duty HPD officer in uniform tried to stop man accused of stealing from Home Depot, police say

Before the parking lot confrontation, police said the suspect was confronted by the store's loss prevention officer when it was found that he tried to push his cart outside without paying, resulting in shoving between the two.

In the wake of the incident, police released images of the man they believe stole construction cable from the store and later caused the officer's injuries.

Police released photos of the person believed to have dragged an off-duty officer in a Home Depot parking lot on Nov. 24, 2021. (Source: Houston Police)



According to HPD, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Upon his arrest overnight, he was taken to the hospital.

Police had not yet released the suspect's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthefthouston police departmentofficer involved shootingshootinghome depot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police looking for man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend
HPD to Gulfgate shoplifting suspect: Turn yourself in
3-year-old described mom's shooting death to deputies, prosecutors say
Car slams into home after being hit by shooting victim's truck: Police
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News