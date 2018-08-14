Man arrested in 2017 jewelry heist at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a year and a half after two suspects used a hammer during a jewelry store heist to smash displays and injure a person trying to stop them, authorities announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection to the robbery.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Shamarie Harris has been arrested for the Jan. 3, 2017 heist at the Helzberg Diamond location inside The Woodlands Mall.

According to the sheriff's office, two men entered the jewelry store, spray painted the security cameras, and began smashing merchandise display cases with hammers. In the midst of this, a person try to stop the men, only to be assaulted with the hammers.

The good Samaritan required surgery for severe injuries, deputies said.

The suspects then ran off from the store and got away in a Toyota Rav4 vehicle, which was later abandoned.

An aggravated robbery warrant was issued for Harris after numerous witness accounts, video surveillance, and evidence, the sheriff's office said. Deputies expect more arrests in the case.

The take from the New Year's week robbery was estimated at $75,000.

