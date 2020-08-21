Man and woman die after being thrown off SH-99 overpass in motorcycle crash

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Harris County sheriff's deputies say the man and woman came around a curve on the Grand Parkway heading east when they struck a guardrail.
A motorcycle lost control on the Grand Parkway at Kuykendahl and the resulting crash caused both driver and passenger to be thrown from the overpass to their death. Condolences to the families. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/hoxLBvEl8Z— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 21, 2020
That's when deputies say they were both ejected from the motorcycle and thrown off the overpass onto Kuykendahl.
HCSO believes both of the victims were in their 30's.