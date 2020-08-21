Man and woman die after being thrown off SH-99 overpass in motorcycle crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman on a motorcycle were killed when they struck a guardrail and were thrown off an overpass in northwest Harris County.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Harris County sheriff's deputies say the man and woman came around a curve on the Grand Parkway heading east when they struck a guardrail.



That's when deputies say they were both ejected from the motorcycle and thrown off the overpass onto Kuykendahl.

HCSO believes both of the victims were in their 30's.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfatal crashwoman killedmotorcycle accidentman killedmotorcyclesharris county sheriffs officecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest "cone" brings hurricane in to SE Texas
Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in NW Harris Co.
Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Santo, Texas
Tropical depression 14 expected to reach hurricane strength
New video shows Waller Co. constable held at gunpoint
Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19
Texas equusearch joins search for missing Fort Hood Soldier
Show More
Arrest made in attack of transgender women on video
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
2 Texas A&M sororities quarantined due to COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News