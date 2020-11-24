Man and woman found shot to death in Westchase apartment complex parking lot

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 10600 Meadowglen Ln. One adult male and one adult female were found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 24, 2020

In 2020, the city is dealing with 44% more homicides than last year at this time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors are in shock after they heard gunshots and police found a man and woman shot to death in a Westchase-area apartment parking lot.Neighbors called 911 from the apartments on Meadowglen near Rogerdale around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Houston police showed up and found the man and woman dead in the parking lot.Police do not have information on a motive for the shooting and have yet to release details on a possible suspect.Monday night's deadly shooting adds to the growing total of murders across the City of Houston just this year.In 2020, 13 Investigates found murder is up more than 46% in Houston, not just because of well-known days with multiple killings, but because nearly every day brings at least one more.The city's homicide total recently crossed 350 for this year. It's a total the Houston Police Department's homicide squad hasn't had to deal with in decades.