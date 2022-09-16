Man convicted of assault accused of throwing child in dumpster in Harris County, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who has a number of charges is now being accused of throwing a child in a dumpster back in July, according to charging documents.

Added to his list of charges, Desmond Deandre Thompson now faces an injury to child under 15 years old charge.

Thompson allegedly threw a child into a dumpster with his hand back on July 4, but he was charged for that alleged incident on Friday, according to documents.

In August, he was charged with kidnapping under the same case with the Houston Police Department.

Prior to Friday's charge, Thompson was convicted of assault against a family member.

He also has a number of other charges including DWI and suspended license.

No information on his bail was released.