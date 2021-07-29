Man arrested for allegedly luring 15-year-old girl from Texas to Florida

TEXAS (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl from Texas to Florida and held her against her will.
With the young girl now safe, the suspect, Vincent Joseph Robusto, is facing charges, which include false imprisonment of a person against their will.
When the teen left, her parents thought she was going to a church retreat. But after days of not hearing from her, the parents' concerns grew and they contacted police, according to an article by WINK-TV news.
Their worst nightmare came to life when investigators tracked her phone to a vacation rental home in Florida. According to police, the 15-year-old had told her friends she was talking to an older man.
"It's really scary, I'm glad that they were able to catch her or to find her right away," said nearby neighbor Jamie Mancham-Case. "But it's scary that someone coming from another state to just pick up a teenager and go to some random house."
Robusto was arrested, charged and given a $325,000 bond.
