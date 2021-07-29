kidnapping

Man arrested for allegedly luring 15-year-old girl from Texas to Florida

EMBED <>More Videos

Felon accused of luring 15-year-old Texas girl to Florida

TEXAS (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl from Texas to Florida and held her against her will.

With the young girl now safe, the suspect, Vincent Joseph Robusto, is facing charges, which include false imprisonment of a person against their will.

When the teen left, her parents thought she was going to a church retreat. But after days of not hearing from her, the parents' concerns grew and they contacted police, according to an article by WINK-TV news.

Their worst nightmare came to life when investigators tracked her phone to a vacation rental home in Florida. According to police, the 15-year-old had told her friends she was talking to an older man.

"It's really scary, I'm glad that they were able to catch her or to find her right away," said nearby neighbor Jamie Mancham-Case. "But it's scary that someone coming from another state to just pick up a teenager and go to some random house."

Robusto was arrested, charged and given a $325,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfloridakidnapkidnappingluringteenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Amber alert issued for 12-year-old San Antonio-area girl
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News