INDECENT EXPOSURE

Man accused of exposing himself to mom and 2 kids near elementary school in NE Harris County

Man accused of exposing himself to a mother and two children near elementary school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a mother and her two children in northeast Harris County.

John Alexander Hunt, 31, is charged with indecency with a child.

On Thursday, a mother and her two children were walking on Lonesome Woods Drive, when a man approached them, removed his shirt, pulled his pants down and openly exposed himself to them, authorities say.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said that Hunt exposed himself in front of a local elementary school, as they were preparing to release children for the day. The school was notified and kept the children inside until Hunt was detained by Constable Deputies.

Hunt was arrested and booked in the Harris County jail.

His bond is set at $2,500.
