Man accused of breaking into home naked and attacking dog

Irakoze Ildephones, 29, is accused of breaking in to a home in New Hampshire naked and attacking the family dog. This comes just days after making bail on a case involving Ildephones attacking a police officer and nearly biting him. (KTRK)

CONCORD, New Hampshire --
Prosecutors are dealing with a bizarre home invasion case in New Hampshire.

A man apparently broke into his neighbor's home naked, terrorized them, and then attacked the family dog.

Irakoze Ildephones, 29, allegedly was banging on several doors in his birthday suit in an apartment complex. When he could not get in, Ildephones allegedly jumped a balcony and smashed through a window of an apartment.

According to WBZ-TV, prosecutors claim he threw pieces of glass at the people inside, then attacked the dog.

"My dog's nose got cut and his eyes were bloodshot. Whether he pulled him by his collar or took the extension cord and put it around him, I have no idea," said prosecutor Jackie Smith.

It took several officers to wrestle Ildephones to the ground and Tase him.

He's being held on $15,000 bail.
