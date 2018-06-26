MURDER FOR HIRE

Man accused of planning acid attack on HPD officer charged in murder-for-hire plot

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of planning acid attack on HPD officer charged in murder-for-hire plot (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly trying to hire someone as a hitman to kill a police officer, the Houston Police Department said.

During a news briefing on Wednesday at 1200 Travis, police said Mohammed Mohamed, 47, initially wanted someone to throw acid in the officer's face and maim him. The suspect changed his mind and decided he wanted the officer dead, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.
EMBED More News Videos

Mohammed Mohamed, 47, is accused of trying to hire a hitman to carry out a murder for hire plot involving a Houston Police officer.



Police said Mohamed agreed to pay $2,000 for the murder.

Acevedo said HPD staged a scene to make it appear the officer was dead by using photos from the staging to help convince the suspect that the murder had been carried out.
Mohamed is expected to face charges for solicitation of capital murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder for hirehouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER FOR HIRE
Man's website roots out those who want to hire hitman
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill officer faced financial problems
Man accused of murder-for-hire plot against HPD officer speaks out
$1 million bond for man accused of hiring hitman to kill officer
Houston's most infamous murder-for-hire plots
More murder for hire
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News