Rare mammoth tusk found at bottom of ocean off California's coast

MOSS LANDING, Calif. -- Scientists have found evidence of ancient land dwellers at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.Researchers with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute say they discovered a Columbian mammoth tusk in the deep waters off California's coast.Scientists estimate the tusk is more than 100,000-years-old,It is over 3-feet-long and was found 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underwater.The researchers note mammoth remains from continental North America are particularly rare.They plan to use the tusk's DNA to refine what we know about mammoths in that part of the world.