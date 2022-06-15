sexual assault

'This was brazen:' Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman while walking on trial arrested

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of sex assaulting jogger turns himself in, sheriff says

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- There's some relief now for a community in Fresno after authorities said a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in March turned himself in.

Maleek Jamal Tristan turned himself into the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on May 28. The 19-year-old remains at the county jail on a $150,000 bond, records state.

Tristan is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s while walking on the West Teal Estates Trail.

The victim told deputies she remembers walking past Tristan, who was sitting on a bench along the trail. A short while later, she said he pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Eric Fagan said this is a case they have worked on since day one, and that they learned Tristan's identity within two weeks.

Fagan said sexual assaults take place every day, but this one was brazen.

"This was brazen. This happened in broad daylight. This happened on a walking trail. We wanted to hurry up and execute this warrant of arrest to give back the safety in that community. We started things in Fort Bend County with our crime reduction unit," Fagan said.

Detectives said the sketch the victim was able to help create of Tristan was a huge assist in catching him.

She said he tried to alter his appearance after the attack, but he ended up turning himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

For more stories like this one, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimearrestsex assaultsexually assaultwoman assaultedfresnosexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
24th civil lawsuit officially filed against former Texans QB
TOP STORIES
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
Police respond to Highway 288 after reports of man firing shots
9-year-old was was watching movie with mom before shooting: documents
Saharan haze expected to increase tonight
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Pedestrian killed on Gulf Fwy after fleeing McDonald's, police say
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
Show More
Garth Brooks' tour coming to NRG Stadium in August
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Pride Houston's security looms large in wake of attempted riot
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
More TOP STORIES News