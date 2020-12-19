missing girl

Bond conditions released for Derion Vence, man accused of killing Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Derion Vence, the primary suspect connected to the death of Maleah Davis, appeared before a judge for a bond condition hearing Friday morning after writing a letter asking for a bond reduction.

Vence is charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse. He is also charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

As part of Vence's bond conditions, the state requested that he remained within Harris County and the surrounding areas. He must have no contact with Brittany Bowens, the mother of Maleah Davis, or any member of the Davis family, as well as any children under the age of 17. He must submit to random drug testing and wear a GPS monitor. And he must not own a gun.

Vence reported Davis missing in May of 2019. Her body was found the same month in rural Arkansas.

Vence's bond is currently set at $90,000. He's requesting his bond be reduced to $45,000.

