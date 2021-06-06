Conroe teen goes on shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- This teenager said he enjoyed his shopping spree at The Woodlands Mall, thanks to the help of sponsorships with the Make-A-Wish foundation.Caney Creek High School student, Brance was diagnosed with end stage renal disease, which is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease,On Saturday, Brance said he shopped in style after he was chauffeured to the mall in a limo with his family.He was able to buy items from four of his favorite stores including Buckle, Fanzzz and Footlocker."We almost didn't have this opportunity to have him go through this," his mom said. "A year ago, he almost wasn't there. So, for him to be able to be a normal kid today and run from store to store, and pick out things that he wanted or to shop."The teen said most of his days aren't spent enjoying life as a normal high schooler. Three days out the week, Brance has to go to dialysis treatments.He said sometimes he even has to go to doctor's appointments on his off days.Brance and his mom told Eyewitness News that they are hopeful he will receive a new kidney soon.According to officials, the wish was made possible by Waste Connections.