make a wish

Conroe teen goes on shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

EMBED <>More Videos

Conroe teen goes on shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- This teenager said he enjoyed his shopping spree at The Woodlands Mall, thanks to the help of sponsorships with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Caney Creek High School student, Brance was diagnosed with end stage renal disease, which is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease, according to Johns Hopkins website.

On Saturday, Brance said he shopped in style after he was chauffeured to the mall in a limo with his family.

He was able to buy items from four of his favorite stores including Buckle, Fanzzz and Footlocker.

"We almost didn't have this opportunity to have him go through this," his mom said. "A year ago, he almost wasn't there. So, for him to be able to be a normal kid today and run from store to store, and pick out things that he wanted or to shop."

The teen said most of his days aren't spent enjoying life as a normal high schooler. Three days out the week, Brance has to go to dialysis treatments.

He said sometimes he even has to go to doctor's appointments on his off days.

Brance and his mom told Eyewitness News that they are hopeful he will receive a new kidney soon.

According to officials, the wish was made possible by Waste Connections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonconroeabc13 plus lake conroechildren's healthtexas newsmake a wishabc13 pluskidney transplantfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAKE A WISH
18-year-old cancer survivor makes music to inspire others
Young Leukemia survivor implodes Austin flyover in Make-A-Wish opportunity
Teen musician battling Leukemia gets surprise of a lifetime
Teen becomes 'superhero' to help homeless
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News