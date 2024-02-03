Meet Ape Drums of Major Lazer, who's coming back home at RodeoHouston 2024 on March 8

Ape Drums, Diplo, and Walshy Fire make up Major Lazer, whose hits include "Lean On" and "Cold Water" feat. Justin Bieber and MØ.

Houston music producer Ape Drums of Major Lazer talks about the surreal experience of performing at his hometown show, RodeoHouston.

Houston music producer Ape Drums of Major Lazer talks about the surreal experience of performing at his hometown show, RodeoHouston.

Houston music producer Ape Drums of Major Lazer talks about the surreal experience of performing at his hometown show, RodeoHouston.

Houston music producer Ape Drums of Major Lazer talks about the surreal experience of performing at his hometown show, RodeoHouston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Assuming you're unfamiliar with 2024 RodeoHouston artist Major Lazer, no, a singular military officer isn't performing a DJ set on the star-shaped stage.

On the contrary, Major Lazer is a trio touting energy, vibes, and peace for its audience, and they're bringing their brand of Jamaican dancehall-inspired electronic music to NRG Stadium on Friday, March 8.

The certified-platinum group comprises renowned producers Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, who's a proud native Houstonian.

Eyewitness News checked in with Ape Drums weeks out from the group's performance in front of tens of thousands.

He talked about his memories growing up with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo - including his go-to food item, why blending country and non-country genres is essential for his hometown event, what non-Major Lazer rodeo goers can expect and why they may like what they offer, and who on the 2024 rodeo lineup they'd like to collaborate with down the road.

SEE MORE: See who's hitting the star-shaped stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

He also mentioned why Houstonians in particular will appreciate the performance.

"We're going to try our best to show our appreciation for Houston culture. We're going to play music that Houstonians definitely will know," Ape Drums said.

You can watch his full interview in the video player above. Tickets for Major Lazer at RodeoHouston are on sale at rodeohouston.com.

SEE MORE: The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates are here!