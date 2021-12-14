dress code

Magnolia ISD votes to reverse hair policy and switch to gender-neutral dress code

Magnolia ISD sued over what kind of hairstyles students can wear

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after Magnolia ISD's dress policy sparked backlash, the district shared it will be changing its hair policy.

This week, the Magnolia ISD school board voted to reverse its policy that required boys to wear short hair and chose to switch to a gender-neutral dress code.

This comes after the district stopped enforcing its dress code policy in November.

The backlash has been going on since October when groups accused the district of discrimination. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also sued Magnolia ISD in October on behalf of six boys and one non-binary student.

In the suit, ACLU said the policy discriminated against students based on gender.

ABC13 has reached out to Magnolia ISD for a statement and are waiting to hear back from the district.
