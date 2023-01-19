Madonna Celebration Tour 2023: Houston, Austin, Dallas each get 1 more show of high-demand concert

Tickets for the newly-added performances go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Madonna is mounting a global tour this year called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour." It will highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. Who's excited?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More midweek Madonna? Fans in Texas apparently say "yes, please!"

The 64-year-old entertainer will add an extra date to each of her Texas stops of her forthcoming "The Celebration Tour," tour producer Live Nation announced on Thursday.

Houston's Toyota Center, which already scheduled a Wednesday, Sept. 13 date with the Material Girl, is adding a Thursday, Sept. 14 concert.

Similarly, Dallas' American Airlines Center now has Madonna on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Austin's Moody Center gets the "Vogue" singer on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22.

The new shows were announced just a day out from Friday's public on-sale date, which will also now include the newly-announced shows.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday CT on the legendary recording artist's website.

The Celebration Tour marks her return to a Texas stage for the first time since 2016.

Bob the Drag Queen has been tapped as the supporting act for the tour.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Madonna to stop in Houston later this year for 'Celebration Tour'