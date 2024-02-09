Madison HS walkout on Thursday was about more than new cellphone policy, students say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a show of protest, hundreds of students walked out of Madison High School on Thursday following a new cell phone policy, but students said this was a long time coming.

"It's the fights and kids bringing weapons and the kids and their drama," student Madison Rittenhouse said.

The school was already in the headlines all year, but this week alone, there were multiple fights, a school lockdown, and the new phone policy.

That policy was the final straw, with students claiming it was a significant safety issue.

"If my phone is in the office and someone decides they've had enough and they come and shoot the school up and my phone is in the office with you guys, so I can't contact my mother, I cannot get home. I cannot see who is going to take me home," one student told ABC13.

"I have a friend. Her mom ended up in the hospital, and they were calling her and calling here, but since the school (has) her phone on Thursday, she couldn't get in touch with her until after the fact," honors student Tyvion Scott said.

The Houston Independent School District explained the new rule through a statement:

"HISD's policy states that students are not allowed to use their cellphones in the school building. Cellphones cannot be visible unless they are in a mesh or see-through backpack. Phones are to be kept in a backpack or turned in to the school once the student enters the building or at the start of first period.



If approved by the Division Superintendent, high school students may use a cell phone in the cafeteria or eating area at lunch only.



Students at Madison High School must turn their phones in when they arrive at school. Phones are then returned to them at their last period. Madison students do not have the privilege of using their phones during lunch. That is because cellphone video has been at the center of multiple recent fights on campus.



This, obviously, endangers the safety of Madison students and staff and disrupts the learning environment. Neither is acceptable. HISD will continue working to ensure our students and staff have the safe and productive learning environment they deserve at school, every day."

Students initially told ABC13 that they were being patted down at the door if they said they did not have a phone, but it's no longer happening.

"(At) 7 a.m., we walk in. They are immediately telling us to put our phones up. They're not saying, 'Good morning,' or nothing. Why do we want to be introduced with that?" student Jessica Santamaria said.

Students said in addition to strictly timed classes under the New Education System, they feel distracted all day, but it has nothing to do with their phones.

"I don't even feel safe. I really do want to have a good education. I'm a senior, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go, and they're making this really hard for us," Rittenhouse said.

State education leaders had this to say when asked about the cellphone policy.

"Instructionally, you have to create a learning environment that allows students to focus. You have to set up the students to be successful in that way," Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency commissioner, said.

After the walkout, students told ABC13 they were either not allowed back in the school or everyone returning inside would be suspended. ABC13 reached out to HISD about repercussions the students may face. The district did not respond to that specific question.

