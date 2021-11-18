protest

Houston ISD confirms investigating viral video that prompted Madison High School walkout

The Houston ISD campus was also the site of a previous walkout back in 2019.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

HISD acts hours after Madison HS students walk out of classes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of students walked out of Madison High School in southwest Houston Thursday morning in protest over the alleged inappropriate comments by some staffers.

Those staffers have been temporarily reassigned.


SkyEye captured video of students out in front of the school, with some holding signs. Multiple police cruisers were also seen around the area of the school.

FROM SKYEYE: Watch high school walkout unfold in southwest Houston
EMBED More News Videos

A large crowd of students grew outside James Madison High School on Thursday. The demonstration may be in protest of school leadership.



The students said they grew concerned after hearing an alleged audio recording of staffers' conversations with each other that circulated widely on social media over the past two days. The audio has not been independently verified by ABC13, so we are not sharing any parts of it, but students say they found it to be believable.

"Everyone saw the Facebook posts," said student Armett Alonzo. "Right now, we're out here protesting, to go against the stuff the females have been facing at Madison High School."

HISD released the following statement, confirming that several staffers were moved following an initial review of the audio recording:


"The Houston Independent School District has reviewed the recording that is circulating on social media. HISD is investigating this incident and has temporarily reassigned the employees pending the outcome of the investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will take appropriate action to ensure all of our students have access to a safe learning environment."

Eyewitness News is working to confirm the identities of those reassigned.

This doesn't appear to be the first time that students have walked out at Madison High.
Back in 2019, Eyewitness News reported on a demonstration involving about 200 students who protested in response to an alleged incident on campus.

FROM 2019: Madison HS students walk out in protest over incident involving teen
EMBED More News Videos

About 200 students at Madison High School walked out of class Thursday morning in protest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonprotesthigh schoolfootballsportsstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
HISD investigating staffers after Madison HS students walk out
Lone woman protests outside Travis Scott's Houston home
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News