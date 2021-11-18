Houston ISD confirms investigating viral video that prompted Madison High School walkout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11249727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large crowd of students grew outside James Madison High School on Thursday. The demonstration may be in protest of school leadership.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of students walked out of Madison High School in southwest Houston Thursday morning in protest over the alleged inappropriate comments by some staffers.Those staffers have been temporarily reassigned.SkyEye captured video of students out in front of the school, with some holding signs. Multiple police cruisers were also seen around the area of the school.The students said they grew concerned after hearing an alleged audio recording of staffers' conversations with each other that circulated widely on social media over the past two days. The audio has not been independently verified by ABC13, so we are not sharing any parts of it, but students say they found it to be believable."Everyone saw the Facebook posts," said student Armett Alonzo. "Right now, we're out here protesting, to go against the stuff the females have been facing at Madison High School."HISD released the following statement, confirming that several staffers were moved following an initial review of the audio recording:Eyewitness News is working to confirm the identities of those reassigned.This doesn't appear to be the first time that students have walked out at Madison High.Back in 2019, Eyewitness News reported on a demonstration involving about 200 students who protested in response to an alleged incident on campus.