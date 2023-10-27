A woman was left with minor injuries after officials say her car exploded on Mackey Road in Dickinson on Friday morning.

Woman suffers minor injuries after her car explodes outside home in Dickinson, officials say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman's car caught fire and exploded in Dickinson on Friday morning.

Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Mackey Road just before 9 a.m.

SkyEye video shows an extremely charred and damaged car parked in front of a home next to a driveway after it appeared the fire had been extinguished. Firefighters were seen dousing the vehicle in water.

Multiple parts of the car were blown off, including most of the trunk, the windshield, and the roof. The car was unrecognizable due to the damage.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported for the woman who was sitting in the driver's seat when it all happened.

Fire officials said the woman was carrying spare oxygen and acetylene bottles. Officials said there is a job site on the street and believe that's why she was carrying them.

"It's very shocking. She's very lucky to still be here," Jeff Billiott with the fire department said.

It's still unclear what exactly ignited the gases to cause the explosion. Investigators believe something electric in the car may have ignited them, but it is all still under investigation.

ABC13 spoke with a neighbor directly across the street who did not want to go on camera but said the explosion was so loud that it woke her up.

She said she does not have working cameras on her house, but says when she looked outside, she saw the car totally engulfed in flames and then heard several more explosions.

Officials said no other structures were damaged or caught on fire.

