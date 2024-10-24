24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Video shows suspect accidentally set self on fire after Australia bungled shooting

ByStoryful
Thursday, October 24, 2024 6:01PM
Suspect on Fire While Trying to Torch Car After Bungled Shooting
Suspect on Fire While Trying to Torch Car After Bungled ShootingA suspect in a targeted shooting in Sydney, Australia, accidentally set himself on fire, while torching a getaway car on October 23.

A suspect in a targeted shooting in Sydney, Australia, accidentally set himself on fire, while torching a getaway car on October 23.

Dashcam footage released by New South Wales Police shows two men at the scene of a car fire, before one man's foot catches alight as his pants fall down.

He then collects himself before the pair run through a nearby park.

Detectives allege were the two men were involved in a shooting in Auburn on Wednesday.

Local media reported 19-year-old underworld figure, Khoder Hamdan, was the target of the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information on the two suspects to come forward.

Watch Live
ON NOW